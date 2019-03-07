Christie Ann Pride, born September 8, 1975 and passed into her next life at the age of 43 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Tulane Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana and graduated from John McDonald High School. Christie was a loving mother and is survived by her son, Alonzo C. Pride (Ashley); siblings, Norman Pride III (Lilly), Corey J. Pride (Tamika) and Ashley A. Steib (Lance Sr.) of Gonzales, LA; nieces and nephews: Lance Jr., Kayla, Landen, Corryan and Marlee; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Christie was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina Alexis Pride; mother, Diane Williams Pride; and father, Norman Pride, Jr. Christie's life will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1126 N. Robertson Street, New Orleans, LA. Reverend Sidney Joshua is officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Littlejohn Funeral Home LLC, with internment at The Holt Cemetery. Christie will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to know her. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Tulane Medical Center MICU Staff for their care and compassion during Christie's hospital stay. Relatives, friends, employees, and members of St. Peter Baptist Church, Oakland Baptist Church, Israel Baptist Church, The Prince Hall Family, New Orleans East Hospital Rehabilitation Center, New Orleans Parkway and Parks Commission, Wasabi Sushi Bar, Chick Fil A, McDonald's, and At Home Store are invited to attend the service. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary