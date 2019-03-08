Christina Perez Landry passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Minos P. Landry. Loving mother of Elita Landry Beaucoudray (Ferd), Arnold Landry Sr. (Cheryl), Angelo Landry (Sonia) and Gary Landry (Toni). Mother-in-law of the late Irene Landry. Daughter of the late Paul Perez and Pauline Serigne Perez. Stepdaughter of Viola Perez. Sister of Allen Perez (Pat) and the late Cecile Alfonso (Martin), Marcella Couture (Raymond), Eva Morales (Sidney) and Lucille Lopez (Frank). Sister-in-law of the late Floyd J. Landry (Josie), Verna Senko, Boo Landry, Dorothy Perez and Margaret Perez. Proud grandmother of Cindy Guy, Wayne Guy (Nancy), Jason Guy (Natasha), Arnold Jr. (Jennifer), Paul (Paula), Buddy (Veronica), Chad (Keisha), Jay, Trevor (Dusty), Christina, Ferd Beaucoudray (Linda), Tookie Tastet and Stacy Tastet. Great grandmother of Angelle, Monique, Rebecca, Mary, Meredith, Jason, Gavin, Ellen, Will, Andrew, Alyse, Felicity, Victor, Molly, Madison, Dillon, Hailey, Gage, Chad, Gregory, Emmy Grace, Stephen and Zack. Great great grandmother of Abigail, Nathan, Olivia, Sawyer, Jett, Heaven and Grace. Also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Christina was born on July 4, 1924 in Delacroix, LA and was a lifelong resident of St. Bernard Parish. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and cherished spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She taught us the importance of family bonds and loyal friends. She will be forever remembered and deeply missed by all of those whose lives she touched. Special thanks to her granddaughter Cindy Guy for her tender loving care she provided. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2621 Colonial Blvd. Violet, LA on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary