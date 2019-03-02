On March 1, 2019, Christina Rando Santos, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep after attending the Mardi Gras ball that same day at her nursing home. She was 90 years old and born on March 23, 1928, first generation American where as her father was born in Ustica, Italy. Beloved wife of the late August R. Santos, Sr. U.S. Navy WWII Veteran and daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Rando. Sister of the late Mamie and Henry Schwartz, Theresa and James Wilson, Frank and Elaine Rando, Nancy and Fernand Singer, Murphy Rando and George Rando. Beloved mother of Shirley and Damon Cockran, Betty and Timothy Zay, Herbert and Kathy Santos, August and Anna Santos, Susan Santos and Angela Santos. Grandmother of Damon Jr., Angela, Patrick, Tricia, Kimberly, Rebecca, Thelma, Mark, Christina, Tanya, Michael, Herbert Jr., Stacey, Andrew, Corrine, Gerry and Hailey. Great Grandmother of Christopher, Alyssa, Abby, Sara, Gavin, Landon, Katlyn, Blaise, Kyle, Henry and Ryder. Great Great Grandmother of Saylor Rose. She is remembered dearly by all her nieces, nephews, godchildren and extended family. She is survived by two lifetime friends including Rose Mary Hefner and Mona Lestrade. Our dear mother will be remembered affectionately for the love she had for her family and friends and her long-time dedication to her Catholic faith, St. Louis King of France Church and School, her late sister and brother in law's East End Bakery business and her late niece and nephew's seafood business at Schaefer's Seafood. Mom loved life and did what she wanted including going to Mardi Gras parades the same one at least twice or more to catch all the people she knew on the floats, going to bingo or casino and worked at Schaefer's Seafood until she was 82. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on March 7, 2019 at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm and Mass at 1:00 pm to follow celebrated by longtime family friend, Father John Ryan. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To sign and view the family Guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary