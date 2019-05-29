Christine "Chris" Barrois passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 76. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.J. Barrois, Sr. and her parents, James Stone and Irma Hobbs. Chris is survived by her children, Curtis "Jay" Barrois, Jr. (Donna), Charles "Chuck" Barrois (Laurie) and Stephanie Juneau (David); grandchildren, Madeline Mary, Colby Robert, Angelo Joseph and Alyssa Ann; and great-grandchildren Abigail Grace and Greyson Anthony. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Chris was a long time employee of The Archdiocese of New Orleans Schools Food Service, until she retired in 2007. She was a native of Metairie, LA for 42 years. She was happiest spending time with her family and friends, and being a devoted grandmother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie with visitation beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary Magdalen Parish. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 30, 2019