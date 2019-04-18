Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Perez. View Sign

Christine Perez, born October 4, 1964, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 54. Although she was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, she found her home in St. Bernard Parish where she lived for the last 35+ years. Loving mother of Christi Perez, Adrian Sass, and Brandon Sass. Daughter of Judi Arellano (Ray) and Howard Gillette (Mary). Sister of Lynn Gillette. Also survived and sadly missed by her two granddaughters, a niece, and family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Catholic ceremony being held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church located at 2320 Paris Rd, Chalmette, LA 70043 on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a 2:00pm Mass.

