Christopher A. Dunn, age 39, peacefully transitioned to his eternal home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Son of Sandra W. Jackson and the late Lester Dunn, Father of Chad Walker, Akaylah, Alijah, and Chassity Dunn, step children Alonzo Porter and Andre Gary. Grandfather of Ayden Holliday, Brother of Kassandra, Clifton, Nathaniel, and Edward Dunn. Chris is survived by his grandparents, stepfather Edward Jackson, grandson, sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, nephews, niece, and a host of aunts, Uncles other relatives and friends. Celebration service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00am at Beech Grove B.C., 117 Beech Grove Dr., Reserve, LA., Rev. Corey Batiste Host Pastor. True Light B.C. Rev Wesley Anderson Sr., Pastor and Minister Jerome Weber Officiating, Viewing on Friday from 5-6pm at Milesville Memorial COGIC 129 Apple St. Laplace, La., and on Saturday at Beech Grove from 9am until service time. Interment in St. John Memorial Laplace, La. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff of Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, LA 70051; 985-535-2516.

