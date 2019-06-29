Christopher Anthony Bertucci III passed away at age 60 on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home in White Hall, AR. Born in New Orleans, a graduate of De la Salle H.S., and attended LSU, he was a self-employed contractor and an avid outdoorsman. Chris is survived by his loving parents, Christopher Anthony Jr. and Elizabeth M. Bertucci, his sisters, Maria B. Villafranco (Danny), Elizabeth F. Bertucci, and Leslie M. Bertucci, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A private Mass to celebrate his life will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in New Orleans. Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Service. Online guestbook at www.griffinfuneralservice.net.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 29 to July 1, 2019