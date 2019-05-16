The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
More Obituaries for Christopher Davis
Christopher Charles Davis

Christopher Charles Davis Obituary
Christopher Charles Davis departed this life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 39. He was a native of Marrero, LA and a resident of Westwego, LA. Devoted father of Krishown Cole, Ja'hia Jackson and Makhi Davis. Stepfather of Dontrese and Donta Young. Loving son of Joyce Davis and the late Erneal Clofer. Grandson of the late Lum and Irene Davis, Willard and Luverta Clofer. Brother of Erneal Davis, Kawaine Johnson, Shannon Davis, Shantell Davis, Mashika Davis, Kavodas Johnson and Keeshanah Dobbins. Uncle of the late Ernest Davis; also survived by a host of aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, and members of Blood Runner are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 6533 Acre Rd. Marrero, LA on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Gilbert Barnes, host pastor; Bishop Ronnie London, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuayservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019
