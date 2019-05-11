The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 ST PHILIP ST
New Orleans, LA 70116-2936
(504) 581-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Cordier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher "Fat Chris" Cordier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher "Fat Chris" Cordier Obituary
Christopher "Fat Chris" Cordier entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 03, 2019 at the age of 34 in Decatur, Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memories his parent Leonard, Sr. and Charlotte Cordier. Siblings Lynette, Leslie, Denise, Leonard, Jr, Dwayne, and Dorian Cordier. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 9200 I-10 Service Rd, New Orleans, LA 70127 at 10:00 AM. Visitation begins at 9:00 AM. Pastor Garland Bilbo will officiate. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
Download Now