Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Dale Bonnett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher Dale Bonnett passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his home in Houston, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 4, 1959, in San Francisco, California, to the late Dale L. Bonnett Jr., and Lavada Frame Bonnett. He moved with his family to Metairie, Louisiana, when he was three years of age. He attended schools here and graduated from Archbishop Rummel High School and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. At the time of his death, he was employed as vice president of Tokio HCC in Houston. He is preceded in death by his father, Dale, and a brother, Kenneth Glenn Bonnett. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Linda Harris Bonnett; his two sons, Nathan Christopher Bonnett and Daniel Patrick Bonnett; his mother, Lavada Bonnett; brother, David Anthony Bonnett (Debbie); sister, Karen Diane Gourgues (David E.); niece, Lauren Gourgues; three nephews, Kyle Bonnett, Kevin Bonnett, and Matthew Gourgues; his sister-in-law, Clarece Burgess; plus a veritable host of aunts, uncles, and friends. A bright and beautiful soul has left us, but he will live in our hearts forever. Private memorial service. HEIGHTS FUNERAL HOME, 1367 Heights Blvd., Houston, Texas, in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to D'Addario Foundation or Education Through Music are preferred. Christopher Dale Bonnett passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his home in Houston, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 4, 1959, in San Francisco, California, to the late Dale L. Bonnett Jr., and Lavada Frame Bonnett. He moved with his family to Metairie, Louisiana, when he was three years of age. He attended schools here and graduated from Archbishop Rummel High School and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. At the time of his death, he was employed as vice president of Tokio HCC in Houston. He is preceded in death by his father, Dale, and a brother, Kenneth Glenn Bonnett. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Linda Harris Bonnett; his two sons, Nathan Christopher Bonnett and Daniel Patrick Bonnett; his mother, Lavada Bonnett; brother, David Anthony Bonnett (Debbie); sister, Karen Diane Gourgues (David E.); niece, Lauren Gourgues; three nephews, Kyle Bonnett, Kevin Bonnett, and Matthew Gourgues; his sister-in-law, Clarece Burgess; plus a veritable host of aunts, uncles, and friends. A bright and beautiful soul has left us, but he will live in our hearts forever. Private memorial service. HEIGHTS FUNERAL HOME, 1367 Heights Blvd., Houston, Texas, in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to D'Addario Foundation or Education Through Music are preferred. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close