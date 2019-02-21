The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
Christopher Reynolds
Christopher James Reynolds Sr.

Christopher James Reynolds Sr. Obituary
Christopher James Reynolds Sr. passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, due to complications from Diabetes. He was 44 years old. Loving husband of 22 years, to Celeste Kinler Reynolds. Beloved son of Lena Caronia Reynolds and the late James "Guy" Reynolds. Loving father of Christopher "Topher" Reynolds Jr., and stepfather of Shawn Ray (Natalie) and Nicholas Ray. Grandfather of Quinn, Rosemary and Milo. Brother of Roxanne Schmidt (Joel) and Lorrie Toups. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and other dear family, relatives and friends. Christopher was a lifelong resident of Chalmette, Louisiana. He was a gun enthusiast, and loved football; especially Alabama Crimson Tide … Roll Tide! He was much loved, and will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue Street, in Chalmette, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A funeral service will be held in his honor at 1:00 PM. To sign and view the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2019
