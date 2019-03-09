Christopher John Bellone Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, passed away March 2nd, 2019 at the age of 66. His life continues through his family: his wife of 43 years, Sylvia Ashton Bellone; his mother, Gloria Manguno Bellone; his children, Zachary Christopher Bellone (Jenny Guidry Bellone) and John Walter Bellone (Rachael Buzbee Bellone); his grandson, Colby James Bellone; and his brothers, Dr. James Lawrence Bellone (Janet Sartain Bellone) and Michael Gerard Bellone (Connie Segrave Bellone). He is preceded in death by his father Christopher John Bellone Sr. and his younger brother Charles Victor Bellone (Mary Walsh Bellone). Chris was a dedicated and active leader in our community. Mr. B, as he was affectionately known to his students, taught middle school science at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School until his retirement in 2013, where he touched the lives of many of his students and colleagues. He also coached multiple sports, ran the athletic department and assisted with the summer camp programs at St. Francis Xavier. He was a member of the Class of 1970 at Jesuit High School, received a BA degree in Anthropology from UNO, certification in Social Studies Secondary Education from UNO and graduated with a Masters of Science in Teaching from Loyola University. Chris was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as a past Grand Knight. Chris's dedication to service also extended to the Boy Scouts of America where he served in multiple roles as scout master, assistant scout master, summer camp staff and too many others to name. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Boys Hope Girls Hope of New Orleans, the , or the Boy Scouts of America. We will celebrate Chris's life with a visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM the evening of Wednesday, March 13. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church, Metairie on Thursday, March 14 at 11:00 AM. Visitation at the church will begin at 9:30 AM, with the interment at Greenwood Cemetery at City Park Avenue and Canal Boulevard immediately following Mass. Former students, friends and family are all welcome to celebrate a wonderful life. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary