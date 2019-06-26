The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
Christopher John Munch

Christopher John Munch Obituary
Christopher John Munch passed away at home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the age of 58. Beloved son of the late Joan S. Munch and Carl J. Munch Sr. Brother of Carl J. Munch, Jr. (Jessie), Joan M. Nuccio (Dominick), Gregory Lee Munch and the late Eric V. Munch. Uncle of Gene LeBouef, Jr., Jeffrey Nuccio, Gina Finch, Kristy Evans, Kimberlee Munch and Step-niece Breann Ivers. Also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews. Chris was a graduate of Marion Abramson High School. He was an auto mechanic by trade. He enjoyed fishing and working around his home doing gardening and home improvements. Chris had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone in need. He was a good cook and self-sufficient. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA. on Friday, June 28, 2019 starting at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass in the chapel at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019
