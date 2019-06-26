The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
More Obituaries for Christopher Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher (Chris) Jona' Johnson entered eternal rest on June 21, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1971 in Lompoc, California to Deborah Barthelemy Johnson and the late Leonard Toye Johnson. Beloved brother of Nakia Thornton (Matthew) and the late Shaun Johnson, Sr. He leaves behind his beloved niece Ananda Whitsett and nephews Shaun Johnson, Jr., Justin and Matthew Thornton. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives, friends of the family, and employees of Toshiba International of Houston, TX are invited to attend Funeral Service at Duplain W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June, 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment: Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019
