Christopher Lee Baker passed away in Richmond, Virginia on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 38. His fun-loving nature, magnetic personality and warm demeanor drew people to him throughout his lifetime. He was born and raised in Laredo, Texas and enveloped by a supportive community of lifelong family and friends. Christopher's survivors include his daughter, Austen Leigh and her mother, Kristi Leigh; his parents, Kathy and Jerry Baker; his sister, Melody Marks (Matthew); his brother, Erick Vermedahl (Amy); his nieces, Ella, Lucy and Ruby; and his aunt and uncle, Sandra and Norman Howell. Christopher will be missed by family and friends across the country. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Saturday, June 15, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Metro Church, Kenner, LA.