The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Christopher Lee Baker Obituary
Christopher Lee Baker passed away in Richmond, Virginia on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 38. His fun-loving nature, magnetic personality and warm demeanor drew people to him throughout his lifetime. He was born and raised in Laredo, Texas and enveloped by a supportive community of lifelong family and friends. Christopher's survivors include his daughter, Austen Leigh and her mother, Kristi Leigh; his parents, Kathy and Jerry Baker; his sister, Melody Marks (Matthew); his brother, Erick Vermedahl (Amy); his nieces, Ella, Lucy and Ruby; and his aunt and uncle, Sandra and Norman Howell. Christopher will be missed by family and friends across the country. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Saturday, June 15, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Metro Church, Kenner, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 15, 2019
