Lee "Bunny" Brasseaux passed away peacefully at his home on June 17, 2019 at the age of 58. He was born January 1, 1961 to Roy and Marjorie (Duhon) Brasseaux. He was a native of Abbeville, La., but resided in his beloved adopted city of New Orleans for over 30 years. Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by a brother, Roy "Joey" Brasseaux and wife Eva (Prine) of Carville, La.; a sister Mary Brasseaux Safford and husband Jim of Grosse Tete, La.; nieces and nephews, JC Safford and wife Heather, Dustin Safford, Ali Safford and fiance Wyatt LeJeune, Jimmy Brasseaux and wife Sarah, Kathryn Brasseaux Miller; seven great nieces and nephews; and a abundance of friends. Lee was a kind and generous soul with a boundless sense of humor, always giving of his time and labor whenever he saw a need. He was loved by many who shared his caring attitude, his humor, and his desire to make his community better, any way that he could. His immediate family invites family and friends to a memorial service on Saturday June 29, 2019, at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe/The Shrine of St Jude, 411 N Rampart St, New Orleans. A Second Line will follow, culminating with a Celebration of Life gathering at the Golden Lantern 1239 Royal St in the French Quarter. The family would like to thank all of Bunny's friends for their love and support at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Food for Friends at crescentcarehealth.org. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 23 to June 29, 2019

