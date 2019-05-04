Christopher "Chris" P. Combel, age 44, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Detroit, MI of injuries sustained in a fall two days earlier. He is survived by his wife, Lauren Pardue, his parents, Paul P. Combel and Charlotte H. Lunn and two brothers, Greg Combel and Scott Combel. He also leaves behind a step-granddaughter, Aria Hyman, a step-grandson, Zachary Hyman and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Chris proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1996-1999 and worked as a freelance video camera operator on various commercial production sites around the country for most of his career. However, his real passion was cooking, being well-known in the New Orleans area as "Chef Chris". Together, he and his wife, Lauren owned and operated Combel's Catering and Craft Services. When he wasn't working, Chris would most likely be found with a fishing pole in hand, stream side or on the water somewhere. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 6425 W. Metairie Avenue in Metairie. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 AM until the Mass time. Interment will be in the St. John Mausoleum located in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 8, 2019