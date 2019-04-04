Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Rose. View Sign

Christopher Alexander Rose passed away peacefully with family at his bedside on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at University Medical Center. A native of Kenner, Louisiana Christopher was born on July 19, 1989 at Charity Hospital in New Orleans to Consuella Rose and Christopher Hopkins. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Consuella Beverly, father Christopher Hopkins, devoted grandmothers, Maxine Ray and Diane Cowart, brother Charles, sisters Paashun and Gabrielle, nephew Krue, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Christopher graduated from East St. John High School in Reserve, Louisiana. Attended Delgado Community College. He was employed as an Assistant Manager at Lids in Metairie. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Renewal Outreach Ministries, 920 Oxley Street Kenner, La 70062 on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10:00 am. Pastor Wendell K. Ned officiating. Visitation at 9:00 am. Interment: Garden of Memories, Metairie, La.

