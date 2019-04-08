Claire Favrot Killeen, born November 3, 1931, in New Orleans, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, April 7, 2019. She was the second child of the late Helen Parkhurst Favrot and Henri Mortimer Favrot Sr., sister to the late Henri Mortimer Favrot, Jr. and James Parkhurst Favrot. Her husband Walter Harvey Killeen, Sr. and her son Christopher Killeen predeceased her and she is survived by her other children: Elizabeth Killeen, Walter H. Killeen (Margarita), Helen Killeen, Teresa Sturch (Calvin), Donovan Killeen (Meleny), Timothy Killeen (Katherine), James Killeen and 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Claire graduated from Loyola University with a Bachelors of Philosophy in journalism shortly after she married Harvey and returned for a Masters of Education in Guidance and Counseling after her last child started school. Her work history, outside of raising her family, included Director of Volunteers at De Paul Hospital expanding their program from 50 volunteers to 600 per year in two years, high school religion teacher, vocational/educational counselor, counselor for Displaced Homemakers, and volunteer director for adult day care centers Alpha House, Lake House, and Francis House. A faithful and prayerful Catholic, she was a Benedictine Oblate and involved in church ministries teaching bible studies, bringing the Eucharist to the homebound, lectoring at Mass, and singing in the choir. Rooted in her faith, she laid a strong foundation for her children and those she mentored. Intelligent and quick-witted, generous and compassionate, she inspired others and was a voracious reader, enjoyed gardening and writing. She self published her mother's story, including how her parents met through their saved letters to one another, entitled All My Loves: Letters and Memorabilia from the 1920's. Involved in social causes such as Fourth World Movement and Caritas, she also published, through University Press of America, Eardrums of the Heart: Empowering the Disadvantaged: Dr. Bertha Mugrauer and the Caritas Way. She will be missed. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation from 12:00 Noon until 1:30 PM. Words of Remberance will be from 1:30 PM until Mass time. Interment will follow the service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary