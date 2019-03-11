Claire Langhauser Kokemor, a homemaker, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her home in Madisonville, surrounded by her family. She proudly survived to be 97 years old after a lifetime of loving and caring for several generations of extended family. Family was everything to her. She showed her love by cooking endless feasts, tending many gardens, and teaching tiny hands to play cards. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Ernest John Kokemor; her cherished only child, Claire Schmitt nee Kokemor (wife of the late Victor Lucien Schmitt, Jr.). She is survived by her grandchildren, Stacy Schmitt, Victor L. Schmitt III (Jeannette), Stephanie Schmitt Popovich (Larry Jr.), Stephen Schmitt (Beth). She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: Zachary Popovich (Kellee), Benjamin Harris, Ethan Popovich (Amanda), Victor L. Schmitt IV, Joshua Schmitt, Wyatt Popovich, Lucas Schmitt, Claire Schmitt, and Seth Schmitt. She was recently blessed to see the start of another generation when Zachary and Kellee welcomed Ezra Austin Popovich into the world 4 months ago. Born in New Orleans, one of thirteen to Antoinette Maquar Langhauser and Jules Langhauser, she was preceded in death by several siblings and is survived by four sisters: Grace "Minnie" Foret, Berna McEvoy, Betty Truxillo, and Audrey Gornak; and by brother-in-law Joseph Kokemor and his wife Mary "Mickie". She was a devout Catholic, most recently a member of St. Anselm in Madisonville and prior to that, St. Nicholas of Myra in Lake Catherine. The family extends a special thank you to her friends in St. Anselm's senior group: SAGA; as well as the St. Tammany Parish Hospital's Hospice team. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, LA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. until service time. Interment will be private. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary