Claire Lois Landry Daigle passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 88. Born July 13, 1930 to the late Ivy and Angelina Landry. Beloved wife of the late George W. Daigle, Jr. Loving mother of Ilene D. Chunn (Kevin), Denise D. Fulton, David B. Daigle, and Gregory G. Daigle. Devoted grandmother of Ashley C. Battaglia (Sam), Nicholas Chunn (Amanda), Mallory F. LeBlanc (Malcolm), and Brian Fulton. Great-grandmother of Sammy, Luca, Sophia, Kaylie, and Belmont. Sister of the late Marvin Landry and Beatrice Cardinale. Claire enjoyed bowling, casinos, bingo, and cooking Italian food. She loved her family and spending quality time with them. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with a service starting at 12:00 noon followed by interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019