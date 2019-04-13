The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden of Memories
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 833-3786
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Daigle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Lois Landry Daigle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Claire Lois Landry Daigle Obituary
Claire Lois Landry Daigle passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 88. Born July 13, 1930 to the late Ivy and Angelina Landry. Beloved wife of the late George W. Daigle, Jr. Loving mother of Ilene D. Chunn (Kevin), Denise D. Fulton, David B. Daigle, and Gregory G. Daigle. Devoted grandmother of Ashley C. Battaglia (Sam), Nicholas Chunn (Amanda), Mallory F. LeBlanc (Malcolm), and Brian Fulton. Great-grandmother of Sammy, Luca, Sophia, Kaylie, and Belmont. Sister of the late Marvin Landry and Beatrice Cardinale. Claire enjoyed bowling, casinos, bingo, and cooking Italian food. She loved her family and spending quality time with them. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with a service starting at 12:00 noon followed by interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden of Memories
Download Now