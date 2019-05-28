Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire "Pookie" McNulty. View Sign Service Information Ibert's Mortuary 1007 Main St. Franklin , LA 70538 (337)-828-5426 Send Flowers Obituary

Claire "Pookie" McNulty, Feb. 23, 1932 – May 27, 2019. Claire LaGrange McNulty, known to family and friends as "Pookie," died on Memorial Day, 2019, in New Orleans, where she resided at Poydras Home. Her daughter Laura was with her when she died. Pookie is survived by her son Michael (Mike) J. McNulty III and his wife Mary Plauche' McNulty of New Orleans; and by three daughters, Marsha McNulty and her husband Edward Chase of Franklin; Laura (LaLa) McNulty of New Orleans, and Mary (Doogie) Jud and her husband Bob Jud of Dallas. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Dr. Michael J. McNulty IV and his wife Celeste Laborde McNulty of New Orleans; Lane McNulty of New Orleans; William McNulty and his fiancée Elizabeth Wade of Mobile; Elizabeth Kemp Fein and her husband James Fein of New Orleans; and James Kemp of New York City. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Elliot Laborde McNulty, Mary Margaret McNulty, Colette Claire McNulty, and James Sheldon Fein II, all of New Orleans. Pookie was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Michael (Mickey) J. McNulty Jr., and her parents Gus LaGrange and Mae LeBlanc Louviere. She was born on February 23, 1932, an only child who was raised by her grandmother Adele (Maw) Bourgeois LeBlanc. She began dancing lessons at the age of three and owned and operated her own dancing studio at 13, until she graduated from St. John Academy in 1947 and attended LSU. She was one of the youngest members of the Dance Masters of America. At LSU, she was selected as a LSU Beauty and was a LSU cheerleader. She continued to cheer enthusiastically for LSU for the rest of her life. She married Mickey on October 14, 1949. They moved to New Orleans while he attended Tulane Law School, and then to Franklin after his graduation. After Pookie raised her children in Franklin, she returned to New Orleans where she volunteered and worked tirelessly for many charitable and civic organizations, including the DePaul Guild, St. Michael's Special School, and the Strokers' Club. She also did fundraising for the PBS station WLAE. She spent her final years at Poydras Home in New Orleans, where she was selected as Queen of the Mardi Gras her first year there. She was the life of every social gathering she attended. Pookie will be remembered by her family as a strong, loving and supportive mother, and by family, friends, and acquaintances as a witty, vivacious, intelligent and charming woman. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, May 30, at Ibert's Mortuary in Franklin beginning at 11:00 a.m. with dismissal at 1:40 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption at 2:00 p.m., with Father Peter Emusa and Father Billy Ruskoski officiating. 