Claire Plaisance Coyle, a resident of Diamondhead, MS, died peacefully on May 5th at the age of 65 in her home surrounded by her family and close friends after a courageous battle fighting pancreatic cancer for 1 ½ years. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Randall Coyle; her step-son, Christopher Coyle and his wife, Amanda and grandchildren, Wyatt and Gracie Coyle of Edmond, OK; sister, Diana Young and husband David of Boutte, LA; sister, Marilyn Caro and husband John of LaCombe, LA; brother, Harold Plaisance and wife Linda of Lafitte, LA; brother, Kenneth Plaisance and wife Jeannie of Metairie, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends from all over the world. She is preceded in death by her parents, Esmo Joseph Plaisance and Lucy Breaux Plaisance of Bouutte, LA. Claire was born on August 25, 1953 in New Orleans, LA and was raised in Boutte, LA. She graduated from Hahnville High School in 1971. She attended Delgado College and Holy Cross College and received an associate degree in business. The family would like to thank Encompass Health, especially her hospice nurses, Denise Saba and Debbie Thomas, for her excellent compassionate care that they gave to Claire. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am, Monday, May 13, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian, MS, where friends may visit from 10 – 11 am in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Most Holy Trinity Building fund.

