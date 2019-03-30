|
Clara Heslin Calamia passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2019 at the age of 97. The beloved wife of the late Leon John "L.J." Calamia. Daughter of the late Henry and Marguerite Heslin. Sister of the late Edward Heslin. Beloved mother of Anthony "Tony" Calamia and Maria C. Wollfarth. Mother-in-law of Susan B. Calamia and George Wollfarth. Grandmother of Amy (Sid) Bardfield, Louis (Tracy) Delise, Alicia Delise, Michael Calamia and Christina (Mark Penny) Calamia. Great-Grandmother of Louis "Tres", Briar and Grayson Delise, Trey Neal, Aubrey Bardfield and J.B. Sakobie. Beloved Aunt Clara "Aunt Chlorine" to many nieces, nephews and co-workers. Aunt Clara was a retired employee of South Central Bell of 37 years and the Funeral Homes of Security Insurance Company, including Lamana Panno Fallo and Tharp Sonthimer for 25 years. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 12:15 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON, 3827 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and continue Mass time. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019