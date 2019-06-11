Clara McKinney Thompson entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 89. She was a native of Westwego, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Clara was a graduate of Southern University of Baton Rouge with a B S. Degree in Elementary Education and was a retired school teacher with Jefferson Parish School System. Beloved wife of the late Joe Thompson Sr. Devoted mother of Thomas M. (Paulette) Thompson, and Joe (Kymeiko) Thompson Jr. Stepmother of Mary Jo Lee and the late Gerald Thompson Sr., Mary Lee Richardson. Daughter of the late Thomas and Blanche McKinney. Grandmother of Thomas M. Thompson Jr., Tyler M. Thompson, Jeremy Thompson, Imani Thompson, and Ashley Thompson. Sister of the late Ramona Rogers. Clara is also survived by her cousin and caregiver Youlanda Lambert, whom she loved as a daughter, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of True Vine Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at True Vine Baptist Church 249 Sala Ave. Westwego, LA on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Leander Johnson officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary