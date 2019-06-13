Clara Sterling "Watkins" Taylor ceased from her labor and entered into her Savior's Joy on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a native of Slaughter, LA, a former resident of Algiers, LA and presently residing in Harvey, LA. Clara retired from the U. S. Naval Base in Algiers, LA and later at the Gospel Bookstore in Gretna, LA. Clara was a virtuous woman of God, who was known for her loving heart, sweet smile, and insistence on doing whatever she could to help others in need. Loving and devoted mother of Stanley (Laney) Watkins, Carolyn (Samuel) Williams, Clarence Watkins, Leonard (Gail) Watkins, Frederick Watkins, Sr., Gwendolyn (Steven, Sr.) Scott, Ronald (Miriam) Watkins, Lorna (Alfred) Thomas, Kimberly Watkins, and the late Norman Watkins, Sr. Daughter of the late Dorothy S. Grant and Ike Peterson. Sister of Rachel Green of Baton Rouge, LA, Isaac Sims of San Pablo, CA, and Willie Woodard of Chicago, IL; also survived by 21 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Greater Mt. Calvary Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Homegoing Service at Greater Mt. Calvary Church, 1600 Westwood Dr. Marrero, LA on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Terry Gullage, officiating. Viewing will be held from 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. ONLY at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary