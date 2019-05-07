The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare Hingle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare Clerc Hingle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clare Clerc Hingle Obituary
Clare Clerc Hingle, 86, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Gulfport, Mississippi. Mrs. Hingle was preceded in death by her parents, Rene' Clerc Jr. and Catherine Evasovich Clerc; husband, Alden E. Hingle; brother, Brother Rene' F Clerc III; and a sister, Grace C. Cognevich; and a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Alyssa Minter. She is survived by three sons, Alden E. Hingle Jr., Richard L. Hingle, John L. Hingle; two daughters, Bonnie H. Creamer, Amy H. Fischer; one brother, John S. Clerc; four sisters, Jane C. Mayo, Natalie Clerc, Patricia C. Jackson, Elise C. Gipson; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 400 Westchester Blvd, Slidell, Louisiana. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honaker Funeral Home
Download Now