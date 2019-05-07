|
|
Clare Clerc Hingle, 86, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Gulfport, Mississippi. Mrs. Hingle was preceded in death by her parents, Rene' Clerc Jr. and Catherine Evasovich Clerc; husband, Alden E. Hingle; brother, Brother Rene' F Clerc III; and a sister, Grace C. Cognevich; and a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Alyssa Minter. She is survived by three sons, Alden E. Hingle Jr., Richard L. Hingle, John L. Hingle; two daughters, Bonnie H. Creamer, Amy H. Fischer; one brother, John S. Clerc; four sisters, Jane C. Mayo, Natalie Clerc, Patricia C. Jackson, Elise C. Gipson; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 400 Westchester Blvd, Slidell, Louisiana. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019