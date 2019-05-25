The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Clare Radecker Anthony

Clare Radecker Anthony Obituary
Clare Radecker Anthony passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:02 pm. She is preceded in death by husband Frank Hayden Anthony Jr. She is lovingly remembered by daughters Mrs. Deborah Anthony Roth, Mrs. Cynthia Anthony Brandner, and Mrs. Georgette Anthony Toys, brother Thomas Radecker, also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Affectionately known as Granny, she worked alongside her husband who founded and ran Blue Diamond Kiln Company. Married 67 years, Clare and Frank had a very strong family focus devoting their spare time to family and grandchildren, often taking special trips and vacations with them. In honor of Clare, the family request donations to be made to or a charity of your choosing. Funeral services were held at Garden of Memories, 4900 Airline Highway on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 27, 2019
