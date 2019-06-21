The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Clarence Barrow Sr. was born August 2, 1935 in St. Francisville, LA. He is preceded in death by his mother Sara Barrow. Devoted husband of the late Marion Ralph Barrow for 55 years. Father of Stephen Barrow, Madelin Barrow Hebert (Richard), Clarence Barrow, Jr. (Janell) and the late Kenneth Barrow, Sr. Grandfather of Joshua Barrow, Nicholas Hebert, Zoe Hebert and the late Kenneth Barrow, Jr. Brother of the late Royal Barrow, Severe Butler, Hilliard Butler Sr., Louise Barrow Buckley and Eleanor Barrow. Father in law of Diane Barrow. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Barrow was a lifelong resident of New Orleans. He was employed by the International Longshoreman's Association Local 3000. He enjoyed 27 years of service as a crane operator. He was affectionately known as "Red" by his coworkers. Relatives and friends of the family also priest and parishioners of St. Leo/St. Raymond Catholic Church are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo/St. Raymond Catholic Church 2916 Paris Avenue on Monday June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Interment Mount Olivet Mausoleum. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019
