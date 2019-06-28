Clarence Brown Sr. passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, New Orleans, LA. He was 68, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 8:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Rd., Thibodaux, LA. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by 1 son, Clarence Brown Jr.; 1 daughter, La'Vergne Marie Jones; 1 sister, DeAudrey Narcisse; 2 brothers, Perry and Cornell Brown; 5 grandchildren; a host of family and friends. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 2, 2019