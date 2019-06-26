Clarence Earl Stein peacefully entered eternal rest on June 16, 2019, at age 89. He is survived and will be truly missed by his wife Patricia Revere Stein; sons, Gary Stein, Michael (Sandra) Stein, and Ron (Melaney) Stein; daughter, Debbie Davis; stepsons, Alonzo (Angela) Faciane, Jeffrey (Darnel) Faciane, and Stewart Faciane; a sister, Jeannie Corbet; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Clarence was preceded in death by his mother, Regina Matilda Smith; sister, Shirley Bruninghouse; and son, Kenneth Stein. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am, with Mass immediately following. Interment at Honaker/Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Affordable Funeral Home in Lacombe, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to July 1, 2019