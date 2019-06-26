Clarence Earl Stein

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
1050 Robert Blvd
Slidell, LA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
1050 Robert Blvd
Slidell, LA
Obituary
Clarence Earl Stein peacefully entered eternal rest on June 16, 2019, at age 89. He is survived and will be truly missed by his wife Patricia Revere Stein; sons, Gary Stein, Michael (Sandra) Stein, and Ron (Melaney) Stein; daughter, Debbie Davis; stepsons, Alonzo (Angela) Faciane, Jeffrey (Darnel) Faciane, and Stewart Faciane; a sister, Jeannie Corbet; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Clarence was preceded in death by his mother, Regina Matilda Smith; sister, Shirley Bruninghouse; and son, Kenneth Stein. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am, with Mass immediately following. Interment at Honaker/Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Affordable Funeral Home in Lacombe, LA.
