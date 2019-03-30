Clarence F. Hebert Jr., age 84 of New Orleans, LA passed peacefully with family at his bedside on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was an educator and retired school principal with the Orleans Parish Board, giving over 33 years of service to the children of the Desire Housing Community. Husband of 50 years the late Maurine Canonge Hebert. Son of the late Theresa and Clarence F. Hebert Sr. Grandson of the late Honorene Adrienne Decuir. He leaves behind three sons, Clarence III (Kathy), Michael (Helena) of Hoover, AL and Kevin Hebert. Brother of the late Emmanual Sr., Robert Hebert and Melva Langs. Grandfather of Charel Palmer of Buford, GA, Brandon Herbert, Marci and Mark Armour and a host of great-grandchildren and other family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest and Parishioners of Corpus Christi Catholic Church are invited to attend the Visitation on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Avenue from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment St. Vincent DePaul-(Soniat). You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary