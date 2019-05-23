Clarence "Tom" Johnson, Sr. was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 82 at his residence. He was a native of Vacherie, LA and a resident of Barataria, LA. Beloved husband of 60 years to Brenda Johnson. Loving father of Darlene (Kelvin) Jackson, Clarene (Charles) Madison-Roussell, Clarence (Darrlyn) Johnson, Jr., and Renae (Jose) Johnson-Davis. Son of the late Andrew Louis Johnson, Jr. and Gladys Zeno Johnson. Brother of Ernest (Velma) Johnson, James Johnson, Gail (Myron) Gilmore-Hines, and the late Agnes Canselo, Harold, Lawrence, and Joseph Johnson. Clarence is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Greater St. John Baptist Church, St. Mary Baptist Church, Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, New Zion Baptist Church, Macedonia Baptist Church, and all neighboring churches; Jean Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner; employees of Jean Lafitte Fire Dept., Jean Lafitte Town Hall, Jean Lafitte Police Dept., Lafitte Frozen Foods, Terras Total Health Care, Bollinger Shipyard, Serenity Hospice, Davita Dialysis (Harvey), West Jefferson Medical Center; Dr. Cherie Bragg, Dr. Clay Gould, Dr. Ellis and their staff are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration at Greater St. John Baptist Church, 2823A Privateer Blvd. Barataria, LA on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Harold Clark, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the church. Interment: Bailey Cemetery-Barataria, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019