It is with great sadness that the family of Clarence (Hank) L. Mitchell, III announces his passing on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Clarence will be forever in the hearts of his parents, Clarence L. (Hank) Mitchell, Jr. and Vanessa Smith, grandparents, Clarence L. Mitchell, Sr. and Leomia Peggy Mitchell. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Amber Oatis-Mitchell, children: Brooklyn Rice and Chanan L. Mitchell. Also survived by his siblings: Andrea Williams (Raymond), Erica Smith, Kevinesha Smith, Jamie Cain and Lauryn Watkins (Jesse) and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Funeral Mass on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel (St. Jude) Catholic Church, 411 N. Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA 70112. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Father Tony Rigoli, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, NOLA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019
