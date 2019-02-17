Clarence O. Breland "Moose" peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved and loving husband of 59 years to his "Most Perfect Wife", Cecilia Marchive Breland. Son of the late Lucuis Breland and Mary McMurphy Breland. Loving and devoted father of Mark Breland (Charlene), Keith Breland (Mara), Claire Breland Stubbs (John), Clarence "Boo" Marchive and the late Kevin Breland (Survived by Cindy). He is survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is the brother of the late James, Ardell, Charles and Harold Dean Breland. Clarence is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. He served his country while enlisted in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed hunting and fishing; he also enjoyed playing Poker at Boomtown, but most of all he enjoyed telling jokes and spending time with his entire family. Clarence was born in Wiggins, Mississippi, grew up in Okeechobee, Florida; he moved to Louisiana in 1959 and resided in Belle Chasse since 1965. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or log on to www.heart.org; , 2424 Edenborn Avenue, Metairie, LA 70001 or visit their website, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344 or email to [email protected] in memory of Clarence. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10:30AM until 1:30PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 1:30PM. Interment will be privately held at a later date. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary