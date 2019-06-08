The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
D.W. Rhodes Chapel
Clarence Roy Posey

Clarence Roy Posey departed this life on May 28, 2019 at the age of 85. Former husband of Joyce Posey and longtime companion of the late Audrey Harris. Son of the late Mary Wilson and Armster Posey. Father of Lydia Allen. Brother of Thelma (Pat) Smith, Vivian Posey, Edith Henry and Jacqueline Gross. He is preceded in death by Martha Williams, Raymond Posey, Henrietta Posey and August Armstrong. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relates and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also tenants of Tivoli Place Apartments are in invited to attend Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Chapel on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:30a.m. Interment: Southeast LA Veterans Cemetery 34888 Grantham College Dr. Slidell, LA 70460. Arrangement by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019
