It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Clarence Stanley Francis, on February 28, 2019 at the age of 79. Clarence was predeceased by his parents Joseph Francis and Agatha Babin Francis, son Joshua Francis, brother Joseph Francis Jr (Gloria) and sister Carol Francis. Clarence is survived by his beloved wife Janice Francis, sons Stanley and Gregory Francis, granddaughters Chloe and Maya Francis, grandson Elijah Francis, granddaughter Kinsey Francis, sister Evelyn Francis Rieffel (Maurice) and brother Elmo Francis (Cindy). Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Cross High School (main building - 3rd floor), 5500 Paris Ave, New Orleans on March 9, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm, with a small memorial service starting at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Holy Cross Memorial & Tribute Fund by following the instructions listed here: http://www.holycrosstigers.com/hc/donate/memorial_and_honor_gifts.aspx. Clarence was born on September 6, 1939 in New Orleans, La to Joseph Francis and Agatha Babin Francis. The third child of five, he grew up living on Andry St in the 9th Ward of New Orleans. Clarence graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1957 and received a degree in electrical engineering from University of Louisiana Lafayette in 1962. He served in the Air Force and the Air National Guard, attaining the rank of captain. Clarence had a successful career as an electrical engineer, including work on early Saturn rockets at the Michoud Assembly Facility. He volunteered to help restore the WWII museum Higgins PT-305 and was an ardent supporter of his alma mater, Holy Cross High School. Clarence was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019