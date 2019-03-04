Claude Raymond "PeeWee" Ford Sr. passed away on Friday March 1, 2019 at the age of 78 and we gained another guardian angel. He is survived by his children; Rita Miller, Claude Jr, Terry Roberts (Eddie), Jack Sr (Kelly), Tina Palmasino (Tony), Stephen and Timmy Ford, also his three sisters and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son; James Ford, his parents; Norman and Anita Ford, his 4 brothers, 2 sisters, 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and the love of his life, Rita S. Ford Lougue. Peewee loved life, his family and his friends and we all loved him. Family and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana 70006. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 from 6:00 pm till 9:00 pm and on Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 9:00 am till 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass which will be held at 11:00 am in the Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, Louisiana. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary