Claude Bernard Walker, II (C.B.) entered eternal life on May 20, 2019. He was born on September 4, 1944 in New Orleans and is the son of the late Claude Bernard Walker, Sr. and Eunice Mary Anderson Walker. He is survived by his two children, Fallon Elizabeth Walker Nicolosi (Brandon) and Barrett Ashton Walker (Jessica) and grandchildren, Beckett Matthew Nicolosi and Graham Ashton Walker. He is also survived by his siblings, Gayle Theresa Walker Maddin, Claudette Bernardette Walker, Jessica Veronica Walker Held, nieces and nephews, Marguerite Lynn Davidson Morris (Michael), Cynthia Ann Davidson Bennett (Kevin), Alysia Gayle Davidson Bennett (Keith), Rene Edward Davidson, Jr. Eric Lionel Held and Chad Lloyd Held (Jennifer). Mr. Walker served in the United States Air Force Reserve for four years and was a licensed pilot for a single engine plane. After finishing boot camp in Texas he was awarded The American Spirit Honor Medal for Excellence. CB was a graduate of Holy Cross High School in New Orleans and the University of New Orleans (UNO) earning a BS degree in business. He attained a Louisiana Brokers License and leased shopping centers and office buildings in Louisiana, Tennessee and Florida. Most notably, he placed the Jax Brewery where it is today. He also sold franchises. His last employment was for a pharmaceutical company calling on doctors throughout south Louisiana. Mr. Walker was a duck hunter, loved boating, water skiing, fishing and particularly golf. He was a member of the Chateau Golf and Country Club and a resident of Kenner, Louisiana. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Friday, May 24th, 2019 from 9 am to 11 am. A Memorial Mass will follow in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider having a mass said in his honor. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 24, 2019