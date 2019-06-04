The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
1833 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 523-5872
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Joseph Lewis Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Claude Joseph Lewis Sr. Obituary
Claude Joseph Lewis Sr., 61, passed away suddenly on Monday May 20, 2019 due to an aneurysm. He is survived by his one son, Claude Joseph Lewis Jr. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Odella Mallet Lewis and Henry Lewis. Funeral Services will be held at Majestic Mortuary Services (1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd: New Orleans, LA 70113 on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10:00am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Burial will be held in Holt Cemetery in New Orleans. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
Download Now