Claude Joseph Lewis Sr., 61, passed away suddenly on Monday May 20, 2019 due to an aneurysm. He is survived by his one son, Claude Joseph Lewis Jr. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Odella Mallet Lewis and Henry Lewis. Funeral Services will be held at Majestic Mortuary Services (1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd: New Orleans, LA 70113 on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10:00am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Burial will be held in Holt Cemetery in New Orleans. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019