Claude Lee "Baby Ray" Hayes Sr., age 78, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson, LA. A native of Hattiesburg, MS, and lifelong resident of New Orleans East. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 36 years, Pacific Rail, and Union Pacific Combined. Claude leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 54 years, Dessye Gilmore Hayes, 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Abundant Life Tabernacle, 1701 Franklin Ave, NOLA. Officiant, Rev. Olivia Burkett Ph.D. Visitation 9:00 AM until service. Interment Private. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019