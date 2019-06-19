Pastor Claude Luther Williams, age 49, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Twila Deanne Williams. Devoted father of Emmitt (age 13), Elijah (age 11) and Emory (age 9) Williams. Son of Roseanna McDaniels Williams and Clyde L. Williams of Natchitoches, LA. Brother of Doris Butler (Henry), Terry Williams (Letisha), Thurston Williams (Makisha) and the late Ashley Faye Williams-Adams. Son-in-law of Emily Herrod and the late Dr. Ron Herrod. Brother-in-law of Joseph Herrod (Amy) and Dawn Gipson (Dave). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Pastor Claude was a native of Natchitoches, LA and a resident of the Westbank for the past 5 ½ years. He was the pastor of Celebration Church on the Westbank. Pastor Claude was a graduate of Natchitoches Central High School, Pellissippi Community College, Johnson University and Luther Rice Seminary. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He served on the Ron Herrod Evangelism Ministries Association Board. Pastor Claude had passion for ministry and for people to be brought to Christ and grow in their relationship with Him. Pastor Claude did a great job of living out the Great Commission by ministering to people of all ages, both here in the United States and around the world. He will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Celebration Church, 2001 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Friday morning, June 21, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM and at First Baptist Church, 508 2nd Street, Natchitoches, LA on Saturday, June 22, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Lawrence Serenity Sanctum Cemetery in Natchitoches, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Pastor Claude Williams Fund, 2001 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary