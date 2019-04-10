Claude Peter Joshua passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 76. Claude was born in Donaldsonville, LA (Lemannville) to Vernessa Joshua and Wilmer Jenkins on March 24, 1943. Claude was a Regional Transit Authority (RTA) operator for 35 years. Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Vernessa Joshua and Wilmer Jenkins, son, Alex Leon Joshua, sister, Gloria Dottie Jenkins-Starks, son-in-law, Kenny Walker, mother-in-law, Fannie Scott Atkins, father-in-law, Willie Atkins, sister-in-law, Carolyn Robinson and his Godchild, Elizabeth "AnnieBoo" Rodriquez Verrett. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Alice Atkins Joshua, daughters, Vernette Patrice Joshua and Claudia (Aaron) Joshua Remble, 3 grandchildren, Erin Shayntell Remble, and Denzell Michael and Bradley Leon Joshua. He is also survived by an honorary brother, Sigmond (Carol) Joshua, 2 nieces, Tonya Starks and Traci Hunter; 4 Godchildren, Verna B. Lindsey, Joddice Ann and LaQuinta Taylor and Charity Farve; one brother-in-law, Daniel (Lorraine) Atkins, two sisters-in-law, Mary and Ruby Taylor and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, officers and members of First Shiloh MBC, Pilgrim Progress MBC, Buena Vista BC, Zion Hill BC, New St. Mark BC, Mt. Hermon (Avondale) BC, Second St. John BC and all neighboring churches, employees of Regional Transit Authority (RTA), Charity Hospital, University Hospital, State of Louisiana – Vital Records, Walmart, Raising Canes, Fabacher & Sons Electric are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 1126 N. Robertson Street, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Rev. Sidney Joshua, Officiating/Host Pastor. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery, 8200 Airline Drive, Metairie, Louisiana, 70003. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home 3933 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70125. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary