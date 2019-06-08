|
In loving memory of Cleo B. Lewis, born 04/04/1930, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Cleo was the beloved mother of Pamala A. Lewis (deceased), Bryan J. Lewis (Sharon deceased) and Kelley A. Lewis. She was a loving grandmother of Gerard Lewis, Sr. (Elecia),Bryan J. Lewis, Jr. (Linitta), Sewan Lewis, Bryson Lewis, Derick Lewis (Lakeytha), and Robin Clayton. Preceded by her parents Paul and Aimee Beaulieu, two sisters Urselle Coulon (John, Sr.) and Lorraine Beaulieu. Grandson Cedric Clayton. She was a loving great grandmother to 12 great grandchildren. Also, caring auntie to 3 nephews and 2 nieces ,numerous cousins and friends. Cleo was a graduate of Mcdonogh #35 Class of "47". She was a faithful employer of Krauss for over 30 years and member of Klassy Kliques Social and Pleasure Club for over 10 years. She has touched many lives and will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Christian Burial Mass on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation at 10:00 AM. Interment Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019