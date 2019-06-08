The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 St. Philip Street
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 581-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleo Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleo B. Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cleo B. Lewis Obituary
In loving memory of Cleo B. Lewis, born 04/04/1930, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Cleo was the beloved mother of Pamala A. Lewis (deceased), Bryan J. Lewis (Sharon deceased) and Kelley A. Lewis. She was a loving grandmother of Gerard Lewis, Sr. (Elecia),Bryan J. Lewis, Jr. (Linitta), Sewan Lewis, Bryson Lewis, Derick Lewis (Lakeytha), and Robin Clayton. Preceded by her parents Paul and Aimee Beaulieu, two sisters Urselle Coulon (John, Sr.) and Lorraine Beaulieu. Grandson Cedric Clayton. She was a loving great grandmother to 12 great grandchildren. Also, caring auntie to 3 nephews and 2 nieces ,numerous cousins and friends. Cleo was a graduate of Mcdonogh #35 Class of "47". She was a faithful employer of Krauss for over 30 years and member of Klassy Kliques Social and Pleasure Club for over 10 years. She has touched many lives and will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Christian Burial Mass on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation at 10:00 AM. Interment Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
Download Now