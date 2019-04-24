The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleophus Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleophus Benson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cleophus Benson Jr. Obituary
Cleophus "Nooky" Benson Jr. entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. A 33-year retiree of Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans and a faithful deacon at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church. Beloved husband of Ella Benson. Devoted father of Twanna Scott, Travis Tucker, Adrian O'Connor (Nadia), Cleophus Scott, Austrilia O'Connor, Crystal Scott, Travis Scott (Ashley), Xavier O'Connor, Keeva Benson, Shonna Tate, Eddie Tate and the late Keoka O'Connor and Rondell Scott. Grandfather of 20 grandchildren. Son of the late Cleophus Benson Sr. and Mary Green Benson. Brother of Tammy Benson Langlois (the late Leroy), Karen Benson Lucas (Walter), Michele Benson, Donell Benson (Betty) and the late Angelina Edwards and Terrell Benson. Also survived by three godchildren, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends also pastor, officers and members of True Vine M.B.C., St. John Institutional B.C., Mt. Carmel B.C. and all neighboring churches, employees of S&WB of NO, Tonti Properties, Harrah's Casino, UMC, Diversified and Entergy are invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, April 26, 2019 at True Vine M.B.C., 2008 Marigny Street beginning 10 am. Rev. Donald C. Jeanjacques Sr., pastor officiating. Church visitation 9 am until service time. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now