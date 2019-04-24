|
Cleophus "Nooky" Benson Jr. entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. A 33-year retiree of Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans and a faithful deacon at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church. Beloved husband of Ella Benson. Devoted father of Twanna Scott, Travis Tucker, Adrian O'Connor (Nadia), Cleophus Scott, Austrilia O'Connor, Crystal Scott, Travis Scott (Ashley), Xavier O'Connor, Keeva Benson, Shonna Tate, Eddie Tate and the late Keoka O'Connor and Rondell Scott. Grandfather of 20 grandchildren. Son of the late Cleophus Benson Sr. and Mary Green Benson. Brother of Tammy Benson Langlois (the late Leroy), Karen Benson Lucas (Walter), Michele Benson, Donell Benson (Betty) and the late Angelina Edwards and Terrell Benson. Also survived by three godchildren, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends also pastor, officers and members of True Vine M.B.C., St. John Institutional B.C., Mt. Carmel B.C. and all neighboring churches, employees of S&WB of NO, Tonti Properties, Harrah's Casino, UMC, Diversified and Entergy are invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, April 26, 2019 at True Vine M.B.C., 2008 Marigny Street beginning 10 am. Rev. Donald C. Jeanjacques Sr., pastor officiating. Church visitation 9 am until service time. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019