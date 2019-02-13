|
Cleveland Antoine Francois Sr., passed away with his loving wife by his side, on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of thirteen years Mattie Higgins Francois; five dear children: Cleveland A. Francois Jr. (Florence); Tiffany S. Francois; Sandy Saval Francois; Jalice L. F. Jones (Aaron) and Brandon A. Francois (Jillian). Cleveland Sr. is also survived by four beloved grandchildren Kameron P. Francois, Kylan Saige Francois, Brandon A. Francois Jr. and newborn Aaron H. Jones II. He is preceded in death by his parents Alice Oudrick Francois and Antoine Lemoine Francois; grandparents Joseph Frank Francois, Marie Polk, Robert Oudrick, and Laura Evans Oudrick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service discourse, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2021 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, LA 12:00 P.M. Visitation begins at 11:00 A.M. Interment, Private.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019