Clifford Perkins departed this life on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:43 pm surrounded by his beloved family. Clifford leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Phyllis Perkins, their children Johnita Perkins (Renaud) Reed, Jhane Perkins (Terrance) Wilcox, and Jarhonda Perkins (Ralph) Buckley. As well as his grandchildren Jenaud Reed, Terrance Wilcox Jr., Ralph Buckley Jr., and Ethan Buckley. Clifford was the oldest child of 12 children and will also be remembered by his siblings Rachel (Curtis) Campbell, Kenneth Perkins, Phyllis Perkins (Sam) Baker, Sandra (Robert) Scott, Cathy Perkins (the late Jerry) Burns, Donald Perkins, Sherel Perkins, Wanda Perkins (Ronald) Keller, Donald Perkins, Ronald Perkins, and James Perkins as well as a host of in-laws and nieces and nephews, in particular his special fishing buddy Curtis Campbell Jr. He was preceded in death by his mother and father (Adeline and Clifton Perkins) and brothers (Grifton, Clifton, and Pernell). The family will hold a private celebration of life for Clifford at his daughter's home on Cypress Lawn Dr. in Marrero on Friday, March 1, 2019. Please contact the family for times and exact location. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Highway 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019