The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
535 Deerfield Road
Terrytown, LA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton Normand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifton Anthony Normand

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifton Anthony Normand Obituary
Clifton Anthony Normand peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of 60 years to Betty Meyer Normand. Father of Brian David Normand and Karen Normand Foster (Alan Ray Foster, Sr.). Grandfather of Jessica Foster Silcio, Alan Ray Foster, Jr. and Gavin Anthony Foster. Great Grandfather of Mya Haven Silcio and Ava Silcio. Brother of Sheila Normand Beninato. Son of the late Cilton Joseph Normand and Odessa Bordelon Normand. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or log on to www.heart.org; or of Louisiana, 3445 North Causeway Blvd., Suite 902, Metairie, Louisiana 70002, 1-800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org in memory of Clifton. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at Christ the King Catholic Church, 535 Deerfield Road, Terrytown, LA on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10AM until 11AM. A Memorial Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Tuesday at 11AM. Interment will be held privately at a later date. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now