Clord Anderson "Earnest" Feurtado was born in Roatan, Honduras on August 13, 1931 to the late Aveline Mann and Clifford Feurtado, Sr. He was called home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2019. Clord was employed as a Bosun on numerous vessels where he traveled in entire globe. He was an active member of the National Maritime Union currently known as Seafarers International Union (SIU) and was well known by his industry colleagues. He later retired from Central Gulf Steamship Company in 1994, a career that spanned over 45 years. In post retirement, Clord enjoyed working on home projects, gaming entertainment, and spending time at the Carrollton Hollygrove Senior Center where he had many friends. Clord was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers Isaac, Ivan, Clifford Jr, Ellis Feurtado, and two sisters Louise Jackson Feurtado and Isabel James Feurtado. He leaves to cherish his memories, ex-spouse Anna E. Feurtado, three sons Clord A. Feurtado Jr (Karhmen), Benjamin Feurtado, and Craig Feurtado, Sister-in-laws Glenda E. Hendricks and Cherelee E. Johnson. His memories are also shared by his granddaughter Chesney Morgan Feurtado, nieces Jennie E. Bargaineer (Richard), Blanche Schexnayder (Mark), Linda Scott (Michael), Lillian Joseph (Patrick), Renee Mason, Jacqueline Lancaster, Ruthlin Hendricks, Minerva Flowers, Georget Aveline Feurtado; nephews Marcus Barnardez , Gregory Johnson, Joseph Hendricks, George Feurtado, John Feurtado, and Orlando Feurtado, and a host of great nieces and nephews along with remaining nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Ave NOLA at 10 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Providence Memorial Park.