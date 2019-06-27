The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
View Map
Clyde McKelphin Jr. Obituary
Clyde McKelphin Jr. entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Husband of the late Gail McKelphin; Father of Clyde (Mechelle) McKelphin III and Burrell McKelphin; Son of the late Clyde McKelphin Sr. and Vera Johnson; Brother of Nelda Moore and the late John McKelphin, Alice Martin, Armatine Cuddy, Pomeda May and Adene Holmes; Grandfather of Taylor and Tiffany McKelphin. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastor, officers and member of Devine Grace Temple of Gonzales, LA are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 beginning 1:00 p.m. at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street, Rev. Harvey Smith, officiating. Family visitation at parlor from 12:00 noon until the hour of service. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019
